Pence: Comey's firing wasn't due to Russia probe

Story highlights The vice president is taking the lead on the Hill in hopes of helping to reshape the narrative

Pence repeatedly emphasized to reporters that Trump's decision was the right one

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey and insisted the decision wasn't due to the ongoing probe into alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

"As has been stated repeatedly and the President has been told, he's not under investigation," Pence told reporters on Capitol Hill. He added: "There is no evidence of collusion between our campaign and any Russian officials."

The vice president is taking the lead on the Hill in hopes of helping to reshape the narrative surrounding Comey's exit, a White House official said. Pence spoke to the media "to take the steam" out of the controversy, the official added.

Shortly after Pence's remarks, Trump responded to the controversy for the first time in person, telling pool reporters in the Oval Office he fired Comey because "he wasn't doing a good job."

Pence repeatedly emphasized to reporters that Trump's decision was the right one and added that Comey's successor will restore the bureau's credibility.

