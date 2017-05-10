Pence: Comey's firing wasn't due to Russia probe

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey and insisted the decision wasn't due to the ongoing probe into alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

"As has been stated repeatedly and the President has been told, he's not under investigation," Pence told reporters on Capitol Hill. He added: "There is no evidence of collusion between our campaign and any Russian officials."

He said it was the "right decision at the right time," adding that Comey's successor will restore the bureau's credibility.