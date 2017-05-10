Mike Huckabee tries to tell a joke again

Story highlights
- Huckabee sent a tweet trying to make fun of CNN
- He regularly tries to tell jokes on Twitter
Washington (CNN)Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Wednesday tried to tell a joke on Twitter.
In so doing, the two-time Republican presidential candidate and Fox News contributor proposed a new meaning for CNN's acronym.
"CNN now stands for Cardiac Care Network because their ppl are having heart attacks over Trump doing what Dems once demanded-fire Comey," Huckabee tweeted.
CNN's Jake Tapper pointed out Huckabee's failed joke attempt, writing: "Comedy is hard. Acronyms Harder."
The Twitter account for the show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" responded to Tapper's tweet with a graphic mocking Huckabee's tweet.
"Full Frontal" airs on TBS, which has the same parent company as CNN.
Huckabee regularly attempts to make jokes on Twitter. Just last week, he wrote one to mark Cinco de Mayo that included a number of Mexican stereotypes.
He followed up that tweet later in the day with a message to critics, telling them instead to follow late night talk show host Stephen Colbert, who recently came under fire for telling a crude joke about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.