Mike Huckabee tries to tell a joke again

Washington (CNN) Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Wednesday tried to tell a joke on Twitter.

In so doing, the two-time Republican presidential candidate and Fox News contributor proposed a new meaning for CNN's acronym.

"CNN now stands for Cardiac Care Network because their ppl are having heart attacks over Trump doing what Dems once demanded-fire Comey," Huckabee tweeted.

CNN's Jake Tapper pointed out Huckabee's failed joke attempt, writing: "Comedy is hard. Acronyms Harder."

The Twitter account for the show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" responded to Tapper's tweet with a graphic mocking Huckabee's tweet.

