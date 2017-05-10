First on CNN: Texas lawmakers working with Trump admin on immigration bill

Story highlights The lawmakers are consulting with the administration in shaping the bill

The bill will likely avoid visa reform or pathways to citizenship

Washington (CNN) Two top Republican lawmakers from Texas are quietly working on an immigration and border security bill, sources say, in what could be the first credible effort to deliver a legislative win on immigration policy under President Donald Trump.

House Homeland Security Chairman Mike McCaul and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn have been working with input from GOP leadership and the Trump administration to craft the bill, according to multiple sources familiar with the work who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of ongoing discussions.

The legislation is still in flux, though copies of an early draft have floated around Washington. The focus will be strengthening defenses at the border and enforcement of immigration laws in the interior of the US, and will likely include a mix of upping resources and staffing at the border as well as tweaking some immigration law and authorities to clear the way for more aggressive immigration enforcement, according to sources familiar with the direction.

The leadership by McCaul and Cornyn signal a desire to put together a conservative bill that can pass both the House and Senate, but avoid pitfalls by the farther right wing on immigration policy, many of which Trump has aligned himself with.

"We're not going to spend all this energy and effort for messaging," said a source familiar.

