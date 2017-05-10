Breaking News

Sources: James Comey sought more resources for Russia investigation

By Sara Murray, CNN

Updated 12:50 PM ET, Wed May 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pence defends firing Comey (Entire remarks)
Pence defends firing Comey (Entire remarks)

    JUST WATCHED

    Pence defends firing Comey (Entire remarks)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pence defends firing Comey (Entire remarks) 07:48

Story highlights

  • James Comey spoke to the leaders of the Senate intelligence committee last week
  • The Justice Department denied the allegation the former FBI director had requested more help

(CNN)FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department for more resources for the agency's investigation into Russian meddling of the US election and ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, just the week before the President fired him.

Comey told the heads of the Senate intelligence committee that he went to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week and pushed for more resources to be devoted to the Russia investigation, according to two sources familiar with the discussion.
RELATED: Behind the scenes of James Comey's epic firing
    Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Flores denies Comey asked Rosenstein for more resources. She called reporting to the contrary "100% false," and told reporters she spoke directly with Rosenstein about the reports.
    Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia met Monday with Comey and urged him to speed up the Russia investigation. Comey acknowledged in this discussion that things were moving slowly.
    Read More
    Before Rosenstein, Comey had been working with the acting deputy attorney general Dana Boente. Comey's requests for resources was first reported by The New York Times.