Comey firing sends shockwaves through FBI rank-and-file

Washington (CNN) News of James Comey's firing Tuesday night sent shockwaves through the FBI, where the dismissal of the generally well-liked bureau director immediately impacted the thousands of agents nationwide.

The reaction was not universal. Some in the agency resented the political spotlight Comey had brought on the bureau with his public statements at the center of the Russia and Clinton investigation firestorms.

But many felt loyalty to Comey and appreciated his independence to both sides of the political aisle, especially with critical comments President Donald Trump made about the intelligence community during the campaign and early in his presidency, as well as the former director's efforts to streamline administrative processes.

One agent called a CNN reporter in tears Tuesday night to say that FBI morale had never been better under Comey -- and that now it had plummeted. Some said they feel like they've lost a family member.

"It's pretty damaging, and it's demoralizing, and this move I think further separates what should be everybody kind of on the same team," said a former FBI official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to sensitivities of the situation. "It separates the administration from the intelligence community and law enforcement."

