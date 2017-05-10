Story highlights Sen. Chuck Grassley sites concerns over FBI deputy director McCabe and his wife

Jill McCabe formerly ran for Virginia State Senator as a democrat.

Washington (CNN) Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has "concerns" with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe becoming acting director in the wake of James Comey's termination, the Iowa Republican told reporters Wednesday.

"He's got political problems because of (Virginia Gov. Terry) McAuliffe helping his wife and I don't think he's the person that should be taking over," Grassley told CNN's Manu Raju.

McCabe's wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, was a Democratic candidate for Virginia State Senator in 2015 . She was defeated by Republican Dick Black. Formerly McCabe worked as a pediatric doctor.

Andrew McCabe assumed the position of acting director of the FBI on Tuesday by statute after James Comey was fired by letter earlier that evening. McCabe is one of those under consideration for interim director as well, the official explained.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are interviewing potential interim FBI directors Wednesday, according to a Justice Department official.

