Actor Dwayne Johnson wants to 'Rock' the vote

Washington (CNN) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not opposed to running for the nation's highest office, he said Wednesday.

"I think it's a real possibility," he said in an interview with GQ , when asked if he would ever run for president of the United States.

The wrestler turned film star -- who said he didn't vote for either President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton -- opened up about why he could see himself holding public office.

"Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important," he said. "Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody."

He said he would welcome opposing views, rather than stick to partisan politics.

