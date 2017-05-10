Trump attacks military record of senator who warns of 'constitutional crisis'

Story highlights "He should be the one who is investigated for his acts," Trump said

"What's needed now is an independent counsel and special prosecutor," Blumenthal said

(CNN) President Donald Trump attacked a Democratic senator Wednesday who called the President's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey "a looming constitutional crisis."

"Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke," Trump wrote on Twitter, attempting to divert attention to Blumenthal's military record.

"'Richie' devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history," Trump tweeted. "For years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there."

"When caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts."



Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Trump previously tweeted about Blumenthal's military service in February . The senator admitted in 2010 to misrepresenting his military service after saying he had been "in" Vietnam. Blumenthal served in the Marine Reserves in Washington, not Vietnam.

"I have misspoken about my service, and I regret that, and I take full responsibility," Blumenthal said in 2010.