And then Henry Kissinger walks in...: 24 hours in the Donald Trump circus

(CNN) Donald Trump promised a White House like no other when he pulled the biggest upset in presidential history to become the 44th man to hold the job. Man has he delivered.

From his Twitter feed to his dinner guests (Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin -- all in one night!), the Trump White House has looked, and run, like nothing we've ever seen before.

But, even by Trump's standards, the last 24 hours has been surreal. In fact, the last day feels more like a reality TV show -- storyline twists and turns, surprise guest appearances -- than it does anything resembling a semi-normal day in political Washington.

Let's start with the present moment and then rewind.

The White House press pool was called into the Oval Office just before noon eastern time for what they expected to be a photo op between Trump and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov since the two men were scheduled to huddle earlier today.