Donald Trump isn't being defensive over firing James Comey. You're the one being defensive!

(CNN) President Donald Trump's Twitter feed provides a near-constant window into what he's thinking at any time. Which is what makes Trump's tweetstorm Wednesday morning -- in the wake of his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey -- all the more revealing.

Before 7:30 a.m. on the east coast, Trump had fired off three tweets and retweeted two tweets via the Drudge Report.

Here are Trump's three tweets first:

Tweet #1

: "The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!" Tweet #2

: "James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI." Tweet #3 : "Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

And here are the two tweets from Drudge that Trump retweeted in that barrage: