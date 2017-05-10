DHS to brief airline reps, lawmakers as laptop ban expansion is considered

Story highlights DHS officials will speak with airline industry representatives on Thursday

(CNN) Department of Homeland Security officials will speak with airline industry representatives on Thursday about the electronics ban on aircraft as the agency considers an expansion of a security measure, according to DHS and industry sources.

The discussion, the latest in a series of meetings that have been held, will include domestic and international airline industry officials, an airline industry source said.

In addition, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will head to the Hill on Thursday to speak with lawmakers about aviation security issues including consideration of expanding the ban, according to a homeland security official.

The DHS official stressed no decision is anticipated tomorrow.

The meeting comes as DHS considers increasing the the number of flights where large devices like laptops will be banned from carry-on luggage, due to increased terrorism concerns . Currently the ban is in place at 10 airports in 8 countries.

