Vista, California (CNN) Rolling up in wheelchairs and walkers, hobbling with bandaged heads and neck braces, hundreds of people who live in Rep. Darrell Issa's district lined up outside his Vista, California, office.

"We saw your vote!" they chanted, their unified anger palpable from a portable PA system.

The people chanting were not injured, but dressed as the sick and dying to make a point about their anger at Issa's "yes" vote on the House health care bill last week. The night before, a smaller group of them lit up make-shift large letters with LED lights over the I-5 freeway near Encinitas with the words, "Replace & Repeal Issa."

"Our goal, now more than ever, is to get rid of Issa," declared Ellen Montanari at a grassroots meeting leading up to the protests. "It's all about flipping the 49th."

The 49th refers to Issa's congressional district, one of a number of districts where Hillary Clinton won but GOP members of Congress were still elected. These districts, considered vulnerable by national Democrats, are being targeted in the wake of the House vote on health care.

