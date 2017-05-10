Story highlights President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night

The Senate Majority Leader responded to Democrats on Wednesday from the Senate floor

(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected Wednesday any calls for a new investigation by a special prosecutor into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign in the wake of the President's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

McConnell said "too much is at stake" to halt an investigation already in progress, though some in his own party appear to leave the door open to such a process.

The Kentucky Republican said from the Senate floor such an investigation into Russian meddling into the US election last year would "only serve to impede the current work being done to not only discover what the Russians may have done but also to let this body and the national security community develop counter measures."

McConnell was referencing the Senate intelligence committee investigation led by Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

