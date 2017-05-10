Condoleezza Rice says US will weather political storm over Comey firing

Story highlights Rice calls James Comey "honorable" but doesn't comment on details of firing

(CNN) Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Wednesday that United States will weather the political firestorm following President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey

"I'm confident that we have the institutions to get through what we're going through right now we," Rice told Chris Cuomo on CNN's "New Day." "We have a Congress that is a check on the executive. We have courts that are a check on the executive. We have a press that is constantly reporting on the executive."

Comey's dismissal sent shockwaves throughout Washington. The FBI chief was leading a probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and alleged ties between Russia and Trump's campaign.

"I've also seen America go through a lot. ... I think we always get to the bottom of it," Rice said.