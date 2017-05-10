Story highlights CNN will host a town hall with Pelosi on May 15 at 9 p.m. ET

The other town hall with Sanders and Kasich will be on May 16 at 9 p.m. ET

(CNN) CNN is set to host town halls next week with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Ohio Gov. John Kasich as tensions boil in Congress over the Russia probe, the fate of Obamacare repeal and tax reform.

CNN's Chris Cuomo will moderate the town hall with the Democratic House leader, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Trump administration, on Monday, May 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

As Senate Republicans work to reach a deal on Obamacare repeal, CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate a town hall debate at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 16, between Sanders, a former Democratic presidential candidate, and Kasich, who has vowed that he won't "sit silent" and watch the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion get "ripped out."

After the House voted to dismantle key pillars of the Affordable Care Act last week, the bill headed to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it faces various challenges in light of an ideological divide between conservative and moderate Republicans.

Both prime-time events will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.