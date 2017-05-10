Story highlights Carter Page is a former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign

(CNN) Carter Page, one of a handful of top former Donald Trump aides under sharp scrutiny by congressional Russia probes, praised the President's firing of FBI Director James Comey, saying Wednesday that he had been a victim of civil rights abuses and a "fake" Russia investigation.

"Yesterday's decision to hold Mr. Comey accountable for his well-publicized missteps on July 5, 2016, and October 28, 2016, are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg given the completely fake Russia allegations against myself and others which he vigorously perpetuated in his Congressional testimonies," Page said in a letter obtained by CNN.

Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Trump during the election, also emphasized Wednesday that he had never met Trump in person.

Page is one of four former Trump aides who have come under intense scrutiny of congressional investigators, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former Trump adviser Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Federal investigators obtained a warrant to track Page's communications, and believed he was being cultivated as a source for a Russian spy -- whether he knew it or not, according to The Washington Post

