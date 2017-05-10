Anderson Cooper's eyeroll is all of us right now

(CNN) CNN's Anderson Cooper had White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on his show Tuesday night to talk about the stunning news that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.

Cooper played Conway a series of clips from the 2016 presidential campaign in which Trump lavished praise on Comey. (On Oct. 31, Trump said that Comey had "guts" to re-open the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server.)

"Thanks for the trip down memory lane," Conway responded. "I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan and how we were going to do it, so that was fun."

As Conway was talking, Anderson did this (shout out to CNN's Brenna Williams for the GIF and you can watch the full interview above):

Which is what we were all thinking.

