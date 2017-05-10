Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Former Vice President Al Gore spoke Tuesday with President Donald Trump, imploring him to not withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to a person familiar with the conservation.
The discussion was described as a cordial talk. Gore previously met with Trump in New York in December.
Trump has delayed a decision on withdrawing from the landmark climate accord amid disagreements about the nature of the pact. The President had originally aimed to announce his intentions before traveling to the Group of 7 summit held in Sicily at the end of this month. Instead, he will wait until after the meeting to make a decision, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
Axios first reported the Gore-Trump call.