Senators show signs of support for more troops in Afghanistan

Washington (CNN) Members of the Senate Armed Services committee are waiting to hear from President Donald Trump about how he and his military want to handle the situation in Afghanistan, but lawmakers appear open to the idea of sending additional forces to the region.

Republicans used the renewed attention on the region to sharply criticize the previous administration. Sen. Tom Cotton said former President Barack Obama's handling of Afghanistan has been "muddling along" in the region, but deferred to Trump's adviser and the commander-in-chief to reach a final decision.

"It's been clear for a while that we have not had the forces on the ground in Afghanistan to accomplish our mission there," Cotton told "The Hugh Hewitt show" on Tuesday.

Senate Armed Service chairman John McCain recalled an instance when the military was unable to maintain aircraft in Afghanistan and had to pay $50 million to contractors.

"That's how stupid this administration, the Obama administration was," the Arizona Republican told reporters Tuesday. "And all of those people who love Obama -- he's responsible for it and it's disgraceful and I'm outraged by it."

