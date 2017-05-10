Is Roger Stone making good on a 40-year-old grudge?

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: Roger Stone has undoubtedly influenced President Trump's decision to fire James Comey

As an old friend and political adviser, Stone has taught Trump be ruthless -- particularly when protecting himself from attack

Therefore Comey, who was leading the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia, had to be taken out, writes D'Antonio

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Though many individuals likely contributed to the President's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, one notable one may have been Roger Stone, a 64-year-old close friend of Donald Trump and central figure in the FBI investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia.

In the middle of the Watergate scandal, Stone, who engaged in dirty tricks during Richard Nixon's 1972 campaign, was discovered to have hired a Republican operative to infiltrate the George McGovern campaign and was subsequently fired from his job. After the President's resignation, Stone remained an ardent Nixon apologist and loyalist. He even had the man's face tattooed on his back and devoted his life to ruthless, anything-goes politics (or political consulting, as you may know it). Stone's motto was and continues to be: "Admit nothing, deny everything, launch counterattack." And anyone who has watched Trump closely over the years would think it was his personal slogan, too.

Michael D'Antonio

Stone was introduced to Trump in the 1980s by the notorious Roy Cohn. Then a Manhattan lawyer who represented several reputed mobsters, Cohn had become infamous in the 1950s as the chief inquisitor during Joe McCarthy's "Red Scare" hearings in the United States Senate. After McCarthy's inquisition was shut down, Cohn began a new life as a political and legal fixer. He became a mentor to Stone and Trump and taught both men how to manipulate the media and bully opponents. After he died, they carried on in his spirit.

In Cohn's absence, Stone became Trump's main adviser for many political efforts, beginning with a flirtation with a run for the White House in 1987 (Trump even gave a speech in New Hampshire). But as much as Trump may have appreciated Stone's extreme pugnaciousness, he also had his reservations. Stone traffics in conspiracy theories and misogyny (see his disgraceful comments about Hillary Clinton) and has repeatedly suggested that leading political figures should be killed or kill themselves.

In 2015, Trump called Stone a " loser " and made a show of separating himself from him. Then, in the spring of 2016, Trump seemed to embrace him again. "Roger is never too far away from Trump," a source told Dylan Byers of CNN Politics. "He's always talking to Donald." Yet another source said, "Roger and Trump always wind up finding their way back to each other."

