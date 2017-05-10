How Republicans in Congress can win on Comey

Story highlights Kurt Bardella: Republicans in Congress must take back their party and break with Trump

If Republicans fail to do so, they will be complicit in Trump's actions, Bardella says

Kurt Bardella is a political commentator and former senior adviser and spokesman for the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) On Tuesday night, CNN's Dana Bash tweeted: "Source w knowledge of wh discussions tells me senior officials did not think firing james comey would be a big political explosion."

If Republicans needed a rationale to run, not walk, away from Donald Trump -- this insight into the West Wing's mindset is it. If the President and his team are this incapable at measuring public opinion and congressional reaction, why on earth would you stand by and carry their water?

Kurt Bardella

At best, Trump and his team are incompetent -- and there's a lot to be said about the possible "at worst" scenarios. In the meantime, congressional Republicans need to partner with congressional Democrats to move forward with an aggressive oversight investigation that will expose what is really behind Trump's actions.

One of three things is happening here -- either 1.) Bash's source is lying 2.) The people inside the White House are actually this tone-deaf or 3.) The President and his team are so worried about what the FBI has found or might find in its investigation into Russia's interference with the 2016 election that they felt the need to fire the guy leading the investigation and assume operational control over it.

None of these options should provide any comfort for the GOP.