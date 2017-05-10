Psaki: GOP Congress, don't just 'stand by your man'

Story highlights Jen Psaki: Tammy Wynette sang "if you love him you'll forgive him,' but GOP must demand more from Trump after Comey firing

She says GOP leaders face test, must should boost funding for Russia inquiry, get to bottom or meddling in election

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, served as the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She has worked as a consultant for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Follow her: @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) There is an old Tammy Wynette song -- a lament: "You'll have bad times. And he'll have good times. Doin' things that you don't understand. But if you love him you'll forgive him. Even though he's hard to understand."

That song may be about a woman scorned. But it may as well be printed on a palm card by Trump loyalists and handed out at Metro stations to members of Congress trying to figure out what on earth they should do from here.

Jen Psaki

As the dust settles from the shock of the Tuesday night firing of James Comey, three things are clear.

1. The White House spin -- that Donald Trump fired his FBI director because of his handling of the Clinton investigation, and not because there is an ongoing investigation into whether Vladimir Putin helped Trump's associates swing the election in Trump's favor -- is laughable.

2. The deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, was used (my bet unwittingly) to provide political cover for the firing and to provide a justification for its timing. The question now is whether he can untangle himself from his current role as political pawn.