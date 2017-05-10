Story highlights The Obama administration had long supported Kurdish fighters in Syria

US says arming the Kurds is aimed at taking the city of Raqqa from ISIS

(CNN) Turkey has lashed out at Washington's plan to send arms to Kurdish rebels fighting ISIS in Syria, calling for an end to a strategy that has long rattled officials in Ankara.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump had authorized arming the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). A US official said that small arms, machine guns, construction equipment and armored vehicles were among the provisions.

The group is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of rebel fighters that Washington has for years considered its main ally in Syria. But Ankara sees the YPG as part of a terrorist organization waging an insurgency in Turkey's southeast, near the Syrian border.

US forces and YPG fighters patrol the Turkey-Syrian border on April 28, following a Turkish airstrike that killed Kurdish fighters.

The Pentagon said that the provision of supplies and weapons was aimed at aiding an offensive to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa, the ISIS group's de facto capital.

Washington's support for the YPG, which began under the Obama administration, has driven a wedge between the US and Turkey, NATO allies that often coordinate their military actions in Syria.