US-backed rebels say they wrested key Syrian city from ISIS

Story highlights The US-led coalition has its sights set on Raqqa, ISIS' capital

Washington plans to arm Syrian Kurdish rebels

(CNN) US-backed rebels said they "liberated" the strategic Syrian city of Tabqa and a nearby dam from ISIS.

Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of mainly Kurdish and Arab fighters, took the city on Wednesday, SDF spokesman Talal Silo said.

The push is part of Operation Euphrates Wrath, which is designed to seize control of key territory from ISIS.

US Air Force Col. John Dorrian -- the spokesman for the US-led coalition against ISIS called Operation Inherent Resolve -- earlier tweeted that almost all of the city has been seized and that fighters were clearing two neighborhoods.

After #Tabqah is completely liberated, the #SDF and coalition forces will continue operations to isolate and seize #Raqqah. — OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) May 10, 2017

Troops continued to close the net around Raqqa, ISIS' self-declared capital.

