Samples from four deceased patients tested positive for meningitis C

(CNN) Meningitis may be to blame for a cluster of sudden deaths and infections over the past month in Liberia, global health officials said.

The unexplained illness has infected 31 people and claimed the lives of 13, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Wednesday.

Samples from four patients who died have tested positive for meningitis C, Liberia's Health Ministry told the WHO Monday. This points to the bacteria Neisseria meningitis as the likely cause of the illnesses, though investigations are ongoing to confirm it, the WHO said.

The infection is spread by close contact with infected people. Health officials in Liberia have been isolating suspected patients, tracing contacts, requiring safe burials and engaging with community and religious leaders to raise awareness, WHO spokesman Tarik Jašarević said.

An effective vaccine is available. While investigations continue, Liberian health officials are looking into vaccination options to prevent further cases, the WHO said.

