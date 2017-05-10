FIFA fires investigators who brought down Sepp Blatter

Story highlights FIFA ousts Cornel Borbely and Hans-Joachim Eckert

Pair say decision is "politically motivated'

(CNN) The two men who played a leading role in bringing down former FIFA president Sepp Blatter have been ousted by world football's governing body.

FIFA has recommended that investigator Cornel Borbely and ethics judge, Hans-Joachim Eckert, should not be re-elected when the organization's congress takes place in Bahrain Thursday.

Both men played an integral role in the banning of Blatter, who resigned from his position in October 2015 after 17 years in charge in the midst of corruption allegations.

According to a statement issued by the ethics committee, the investigatory chamber has carried out 194 investigations since 2015 while the adjudicatory wing has sentenced more than 70 officials during the same time frame.

But FIFA has moved to recommend that the two men be replaced -- a decision which the pair say will "lead to a renewed loss of trust and further hurt the already tarnished image of FIFA."

Eckert held a news conference after being told he would be replaced.

