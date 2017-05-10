Girl dies in British theme park accident

Story highlights Theme park temporarily closed after 11-year-old girl dies on water ride

Similar ride came under scrutiny when four people died at an Australian theme park last year

(CNN) An 11-year-old girl on a school trip died after she fell from a water ride at a UK theme park, local police have confirmed.

The incident happened at the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor theme park, north of Birmingham, Staffordshire Police said.

"It is with great sadness we have to report that a young girl has passed away at Birmingham Children's Hospital following an incident on one of the park's water rides this afternoon," George Bryan, company director of Drayton Manor Park, said in a statement.

Bryan added that staff were alerted when the girl fell into the water. "The theme park staff tried to help her and an air ambulance airlifted her to a hospital nearby," he said.

The girl, a student at the Jameah Academy in Leicester, was on a school visit to the park when the incident occurred. The school released a statement confirming that the year 6 student had died.

