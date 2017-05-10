Porsha Williams breaks silence on 'RHOA' drama

Story highlights Williams said she's not talked to Parks

She said she's not looking for friendship with Burruss

(CNN) It doesn't appear that "Frik" and "Frak" will be back together anytime soon.

Those are (were) the pet names bestowed upon "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members and formerly close friends Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks.

Viewers of the hit Bravo reality show watched their epic splinter on a recent reunion special. According to Williams, they're still not on good terms.

"It's difficult because I love Phaedra," Williams said Tuesday during the Dish Nation radio show, where she is a member of the on-air team. "She was, like, my best friend, like someone I talked to on the phone every single day. For me to feel like she had betrayed me like that, that's the part I just can't get past and I don't know if I ever will."

Friend-feuds are the staple of the "Housewives" franchise, but the falling out between Williams and Parks has been noted as one of the most dramatic.

