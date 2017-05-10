Story highlights
(CNN)Patti LuPone was burning up with her Madonna critique Tuesday night.
The venerable actress had some harsh words for the material girl during her Tuesday night appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."
She cut loose after a caller inquired as to whether she and Madonna had ever discussed their "two iconic performances as Evita."
LuPone won a Tony Award in 1980 for her starring role the Broadway musical "Evita," based on the life of Argentina's former first lady, Eva Perón.
Madonna won a Golden Globe for her starring role the 1996 film adaption of the musical, but LuPone is not impressed.
"Madonna is a movie killer," LuPone said. "She's dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag."
And LuPone didn't stop there.
"She should not be in film or on stage," she said. "She's a wonderful performer for what she does, but she's not an actress."
Well alright then.
LuPone said she and Madonna have never compared "Evita" notes, but the LuPone said they were both once performing at the same venue when a press rep put up a sign that said "only one diva allowed in this theater at a time."
"I don't know whether she ever found out about it," LuPone said. "I did meet her after her opening night party, and the only thing that Madonna has ever said to me was, 'I'm taller than you.'"