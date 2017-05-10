Story highlights LuPone appeared on "WWHL"

(CNN) Patti LuPone was burning up with her Madonna critique Tuesday night.

The venerable actress had some harsh words for the material girl during her Tuesday night appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

She cut loose after a caller inquired as to whether she and Madonna had ever discussed their "two iconic performances as Evita."

LuPone won a Tony Award in 1980 for her starring role the Broadway musical "Evita," based on the life of Argentina's former first lady, Eva Perón.

Madonna won a Golden Globe for her starring role the 1996 film adaption of the musical, but LuPone is not impressed.

