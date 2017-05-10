(CNN)ABC wants to keep its (modern) family together for two more years.
The network on Wednesday renewed "Modern Family" for two seasons, a deal that ensures the series will run at least through Season 10 and produce at least 232 episodes.
ABC said "the door is open for additional seasons beyond that."
"Modern Family" has been both a critical and ratings success for ABC in its eight seasons on the air, notching five consecutive Emmy wins for outstanding comedy series.
"We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously-talented writers and our incredible crew - all of whom are like family to us," co-creator Steve Levitan said in a statement provided by the network. "And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time."
"Modern Family's" deal comes on the heels of CBS giving its own comedy beast, "The Big Bang Theory," a two-season renewal.
Both deals are a sign of the broadcast comedy times. With hit comedies in short supply, networks are putting their weight -- and money -- behind proven shows.
"Modern Family" leads ratings in its Wednesday night period among adults ages 18-49 and is the No. 2 comedy on television, behind only "The Big Bang Theory."
The renewal deal came with raises for the six actors who play parental figures on the show, as well as the four primary young adult characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The series stars Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara, as well as Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.
Co-creator and executive producer Christopher Lloyd said he sees "so much more to explore in the lives of this family."
He added: "Ty Burrell has already pointed out that Alexander the Great's entire reign only lasted 8 1/2 years (326 -317 BC) so yes, everyone is deeply humbled by this."
CNN's Brian Lowry contributed to this report.