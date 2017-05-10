(CNN) ABC wants to keep its (modern) family together for two more years.

The network on Wednesday renewed "Modern Family" for two seasons, a deal that ensures the series will run at least through Season 10 and produce at least 232 episodes.

ABC said "the door is open for additional seasons beyond that."

"Modern Family" has been both a critical and ratings success for ABC in its eight seasons on the air, notching five consecutive Emmy wins for outstanding comedy series.

"We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously-talented writers and our incredible crew - all of whom are like family to us," co-creator Steve Levitan said in a statement provided by the network. "And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time."

