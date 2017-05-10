'King Arthur' loses fight to revise Camelot saga

(CNN) Fidelity to the Camelot legend shouldn't be a prerequisite for "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Rudimentary logic, however, would be nice, in a numbing film seemingly determined to reshape the source into a poor man's "Lord of the Rings," proving that tinkering with such familiar origins can indeed be a double-edged sword.

Dark, loud and exceedingly busy, "King Arthur" draws upon only the bare bones of the Arthurian tale and builds a messy hybrid upon that frame -- showcasing Guy Ritchie's bludgeoning directing style while borrowing heavily from the "Rings" films' visual palette, while falling well short of their cinematic magic.

A precedent for this sort of liberty-taking fantasy would be "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," although the result here makes that popcorn-y Kevin Costner adventure look like a masterpiece. Strictly in commercial terms, the movie will also need to perform awfully well internationally to justify the king's ransom sunk into a project that credits Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin among its producers.

The revised mythology begins with a war between men and mages, magical beings who arrive behind an army led by gigantic elephants. If that sounds "Rings"-like, just wait for the forbidding tower from which the bad guy derives power, which lacks only Sauron's big glowing eye.

