'Dynasty' reboot coming to the CW

(CNN) CW is looking to start its own "Dynasty."

The network has officially picked up a reboot of the iconic primetime soap, starring former "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll" star Elizabeth Gillies.

It hails from the duo behind the network's teen hit "Gossip Girl," Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, as well as Sallie Patrick ("Revenge").

Like the ABC soap on which its based, the new series will feature two feuding wealthy families, the Carringtons and the Colbys. The reboot, however, is said to have more diversity than the original.

Actress Elizabeth Gillies attends the FX Networks TCA 2016 Summer Press Tour on August 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

One of the main characters, played by "Vampire Diaries" alum Nathalie Kelley, is Cristal, "a Hispanic woman who marries into a WASP family and America's most powerful class." Kelley is a Peruvian-Australian actress.

