(CNN) Donald Glover has another series coming to the FX family -- and it will be led by a foul-mouthed superhero.

FXX has ordered from Glover 10 episodes of an untitled animated series starring Marvel's Deadpool.

The action-comedy is set to debut on FXX in 2018.

Glover and his brother Stephen Glover will act as executive producers, showrunners and writers.

"Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who'll bring the untitled Marvel's Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit 'Atlanta,'" said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions.

The Deadpool series will mark the second collaboration between Marvel Television and FX. The first was "Legion," starring Dan Stevens.

It it seems like Glover has been everywhere lately, it's because he has. In addition to "Atlanta," Glover will appear in the upcoming "Spider-man: Homecoming," the Han Solo standalone film and he will voice Simba in Jon Favreau's "The Lion King."

The sophomore season of "Atlanta" is also scheduled to premiere in early 2018.

This project will mark the first time Deadpool will appear on television in his own animated series -- though, the character has appeared in other animated shows, like Disney XD's "Ultimate Spider-man."

No voice cast has been announced.