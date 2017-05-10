Amy Schumer sits in for 'Judge Judy'

Story highlights Schumer visited the show with her sister

(CNN) The people are real, the cases are real, the rulings are final.

But this time, the judge was fake.

Amy Schumer got to sit in Judge Judy's seat when the actress and her sister visited the set of the popular courtroom show.

The "Snatched" star is apparently a loyal "Judge Judy" viewer -- so much so, Schumer complained when bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd handed her something without his usual nonchalance.

"Why are you looking at me," Schumer asked "Officer" Byrd in a video she posted on her Instagram account.