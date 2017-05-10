CNN 10 - May 11, 2017

Breaking News

With U.S. leaders considering sending more troops to Afghanistan, we're looking at how the southern Asian country has consistently posed challenges for American presidents. Afterward, gear up for a virtual field trip: We're taking you to the Philippines for a trip to an island within an island within an island. And our show wraps with a look at a vice presidential pet and our all-time pun record.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
