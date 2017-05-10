Southwest Airlines ranked higher than any other airline in J.D. Power's 2017 rankings of North American carriers. The airline also ranked first in the low-cost category.

Southwest Airlines ranked higher than any other airline in J.D. Power's 2017 rankings of North American carriers. The airline also ranked first in the low-cost category.

And the best airline is...

Photos: And the best airline is...

Photos: And the best airline is...

JetBlue Airways' 11-year run in first place came to an end this year, after Southwest Airlines knocked it down to second position in the 2017 rankings.