And the best airline is...

Updated 7:57 AM ET, Wed May 10, 2017

Southwest Airlines ranked higher than any other airline in J.D. Power's 2017 rankings of North American carriers. The airline also ranked first in the low-cost category.
JetBlue Airways' 11-year run in first place came to an end this year, after Southwest Airlines knocked it down to second position in the 2017 rankings.
Canadian-based WestJet came in third place in J.D. Power's rankings of low-cost carriers.
Alaska Airlines topped the list of legacy airlines for the tenth year in a row, according to the J.D. Power 2017 North American airline satisfaction study.
Delta Air Lines came in second place among legacy airlines. However, airline customer service has been getting such a bad press lately, Delta made the decision this week to postpone its International Media Day.
American Airlines came in third place, despite recent incidents such an argument between a mother and an American Airlines flight attendant argue over a stroller.
