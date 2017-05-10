(CNN)Here what you might have missed in a busy news day.
COMEY:
--Washington is reeling over the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
-- The White House defended its previous position in support of Comey and its decision to fire him.
-- Sources say that days before his firing, Comey sought more resources for the Russia investigation.
-- Here's who may be on the list to replace the former FBI director.
There were a lot of TV moments today. Here are a few of the best:
-- When Chris Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway sparred over Trump's letter to Comey
-- Sen. John McCain tells CNN's Manu Raju he hasn't seen a good reason for Comey's firing.
-- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov feigned ignorance on Comey.
In non-Comey news:
-- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faced an auditorium of jeering graduates as she tried to give a commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University. (You can watch what happened here.)
-- A DUI suspect who struck a family returning home from Disneyland had been deported 15 times.
-- An 11-year-old girl on a school trip died after she fell from a water ride at a UK theme park.
-- Turkey has lashed out at Washington's plan to send arms to Kurdish rebels fighting ISIS in Syria, calling for an end to the US strategy that has long rattled Ankara.