Newly discovered dinosaur gets 'Ghostbusters' treatment

(CNN) When you find a dinosaur resembling a "Ghostbusters" monster, who you gonna call?

Dan Aykroyd, obviously.

Huge thanks to Ghostbusters writer and star Dan Aykroyd for stopping by @ROMtoronto to meet our new #dinosaur Zuul crurivastator! #DinoZuul pic.twitter.com/pmEwGVHxwf — ROM Palaeontology (@ROMPalaeo) May 10, 2017

For those that need a refresher, Zuul is the giant dog-like creature that possesses Sigourney Weaver's character (the one she sees in the refrigerator).

The Zuul crurivastator (which translates to "destroyer of shins") lived about 75 million years ago. It's a newly-discovered species of ankylosaurid, an armored dinosaur, and has a 10 foot-long tail (3 meters) with armor running down it, according to the museum . The dinosaur was likely an herbivore, weighing about 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms).

