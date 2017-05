Newly discovered dinosaur gets 'Ghostbusters' treatment

Dan Aykroyd, obviously.

Huge thanks to Ghostbusters writer and star Dan Aykroyd for stopping by @ROMtoronto to meet our new #dinosaur Zuul crurivastator! #DinoZuul pic.twitter.com/pmEwGVHxwf

A newly-discovered species of dinosaur has been named after one of the monsters in "Ghostbusters," Zuul, according to the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada.

For those that need a refresher, Zuul is the giant dog-like creature that possesses Sigourney Weaver's character (the one she sees in the refrigerator).

The Zuul crurivastator (which translates to "destroyer of shins") lived about 75 million years ago. It's a newly-discovered species of ankylosaurid, an armored dinosaur, and has a 10 foot-long tail (3 meters) with armor running down it, according to the museum . The dinosaur was likely an herbivore, weighing about 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms).

"I had really wanted to use that for a long time and I was saving it for a specimen with a really well preserved tail," Dr. Victoria Arbour, an expert on armored dinosaurs and lead author of the study announcing the finding, told the Atlantic . "I wasn't going to get a better choice than with this fellow."

Zuul's tail has many large, bony spikes and ends in a sledgehammer-like tail club.

It was found in the US state of Montana.

"The spikes running all the way down Zuul's tail were a fantastic surprise to me -- like nothing I've ever seen in a North American ankylosaur," Arbour said in a news release . "It was the size and shape of the tail club and tail spikes, combined with the shape of the horns and ornaments on the skull, that confirmed this skeleton was a new species of ankylosaur."

Life drawing of Zuul crurivastator.