Tad Cummins makes first appearance in federal court

Story highlights Tad Cummins and his 15-year-old student disappeared from Tennessee on March 13

He was arrested April 20 in Northern California and was held there until this week

Nashville, Tennessee (CNN) Tad Cummins, the 50-year-old fired teacher accused of taking a 15-year old student from Tennessee across state lines for sexual purposes, appeared Tuesday in a Nashville federal court.

As Cummins came into the courtroom, he looked at his two daughters and sister and mouthed the words, "I love you," to them.

He gave soft, contrite responses to Magistrate Barbara Holmes.

Cummins faces a charge of taking a minor across state lines for the purpose of sexual activity. If convicted, he would face a minimum of 10 years in prison on that charge. It is possible more charges will be added, officials have said.

Holmes asked Cummins whether he understood the charge.

