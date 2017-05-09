Story highlights People frustrated by flight cancellations detained in Florida

Spirit blames its pilots for the disruption

(CNN) Screams and commotion took over Fort Lauderdale's airport Monday as travelers clashed with Spirit Airlines employees and police.

About 300 Spirit flights have been canceled over the past seven days leaving thousands of passengers angry. The airline says its own pilots are behind the cancellations and is suing them in federal court.

Passengers across the country faced hours-long delays and flight cancellations for days. By Monday night, some travelers in Florida had enough.

The front ticket counter at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport turned into chaos and Broward County deputies stepped in to try restore the peace between passengers and airline employees.

A group of travelers rushed off an airplane after their flight was canceled and approached the ticket counter were dozens of passengers were already waiting in line, passengers told CNN affiliate WFOR.

