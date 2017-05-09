Veteran arrested in dog's killing on Facebook found dead

Story highlights Former solider Marinna Rollins shot her service dog 5 times

She was found dead in her home in an apparent suicide

(CNN) A former soldier facing felony animal abuse charges after police say she tied up, shot and killed her dog has been found dead.

Marinna Rollins' body was found Sunday morning, officials said. Her death is being investigated as a suicide, the Fayetteville Police Department told CNN.

Rollins, 23, was accused of tying up her dog, a gray-and-white male pit bull named Cami, and shooting it five times in the head while her boyfriend recorded the act. The disturbing video ended up on Facebook.

Jarren Heng, left, and Marinna Rollins were charged with felony animal cruelty.

Cami was a registered emotional support dog that helped Rollins with PTSD. According to police, Rollins is heard talking to Cami and laughing as she shoots the dog.

"It's been real Cami. I love you. You're my puppy. You're my puppy but ...," Rollins says in the video just before firing.

