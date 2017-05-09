No radiation reports after tunnel collapse at Hanford nuclear site

Story highlights Hanford Site produced plutonium for atomic bombs and uranium metal fuel for nuclear reactors

Government has spent billions trying to clean up the contaminated site

(CNN) Federal authorities on Tuesday evacuated some workers and instructed others to shelter in place after a tunnel cave-in at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington state.

So far, radiation dangers and injuries appear to have been averted, but tests and monitoring are continuing, they say.

Soil collapsed over a 20-foot square section of a tunnel housing contaminated material at Hanford -- a former nuclear weapons production site in the south-central part of the state, about 45 miles from Yakima.

The collapse was spotted by workers doing routine surveillance.

A hole in the roof of a tunnel that collapsed at the Hanford nuclear site in Washington state on Tuesday.

Hours after authorities scrambled to respond, US Department of Energy authorities determined there is no initial evidence that workers have been exposed to radiation or that there has been an "airborne radiological release."

Read More