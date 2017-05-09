Feds evacuate workers at Hanford nuclear site

(CNN)The federal government evacuated some workers at a former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state Tuesday after concerns about shifting soil near tunnels containing contaminated material at the Hanford Site. "There are concerns about subsidence in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility. The tunnels contain contaminated materials," the US Department of Energy said in a statement. Workers in other areas of the Hanford Site have been told to stay inside.
Developing story - more to come