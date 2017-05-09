Florida teen who threw woman into pool arrested

Story highlights Woman said she was asking people at the "unauthorized" party to keep the volume down

Teen is facing a charge of battery of a person 65 years of age or older

(CNN) A Florida teenager turned himself in to police after a video showing him dragging and throwing a woman into a pool was posted online, officials said.

The video was captured during a pool party Saturday at a residential community in North Lauderdale, the Broward County sheriff's office said.

Video footage shows a woman walking into the pool area with her two dogs before some partygoers began surrounding the woman and taking video with their cellphones.

The video shows a teenager and a woman falling in a pool area in North Lauderdale, Florida.

A red-shirted teenager then picks up the woman, but both of them fall to the ground. Within seconds, the man stands up, drags the woman and throws her into the pool, the video shows.

The woman, a 68-year-old who is a board member of the Players Place Homeowners Association, suffered injuries to her leg and shoulder, the sheriff's office said.

