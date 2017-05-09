Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Horses head to the first turn at the start of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. The race was won by co-favorite Always Dreaming, ridden by John Velazquez. Hide Caption 1 of 29

Antti Raanta, the backup goalie for the New York Rangers, greets his young daughter during pregame warm-ups on Thursday, May 4.

Legendary golfer John Daly is sprayed with champagne after winning a Champions tour event in The Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday, May 7. It was his first tournament win in 13 years.

A woman wears a fancy hat before the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7. See more of this year's Derby hats

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is tagged out by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras on Friday, May 5. Judge is off to a hot start, leading the majors in home runs as of Monday, May 8.

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola celebrates with a burnout after winning the Xfinity Series race in Talladega, Alabama, on Saturday, May 6.

Ian Lawlor, a goalkeeper for Doncaster Rovers, collides with Hartlepool's Rhys Oates during a League Two match in Hartlepool, England, on Saturday, May 6.

Swimmer Chase Kalisz warms up before an Arena Pro Series race in Atlanta on Sunday, May 7.

Australia's Trent Mitton gets past India's Affan Yousuf during a field hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Tuesday, May 2.

D.A. Points releases his club after a tee shot at the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday, May 6. The PGA Tour event was moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, this year. Its usual course, the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be hosting the PGA Championship in August.

Patch, a one-eyed racehorse, is bathed in the barn area after training in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, May 4. He finished the Kentucky Derby in 14th place.

Rugby players from Racing 92 watch their teammates scrum with Bordeaux-Begles during a French league match in Colombes on Saturday, May 6.

Caroline Wozniacki plays a shot at the Madrid Open on Sunday, May 7.

David Lemieux punches Marco Reyes during their middleweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 6. Lemieux won by unanimous decision.

Iran's Ali Mirshekari passes the ball during the semifinals of the Beach Soccer World Cup on Saturday, May 6. Tahiti won the match on penalties and advanced to the final, where it lost to Brazil.

Dani Pedrosa rides his motorcycle Sunday, May 7, before the start of the MotoGP race in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Pedrosa won the race.

Asdrubal Cabrera grimaces after injuring his thumb during a Major League Baseball game in New York on Saturday, May 6. Cabrera, a shortstop for the New York Mets, hurt himself while diving for a ground ball.

An official holds back Washington's Kelly Oubre after Oubre used his forearm to knock down Boston center Kelly Olynyk on Thursday, May 4. Oubre was ejected from the playoff game and suspended for the next one.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive soccer player, is photographed before the Europa League semifinal in Vigo, Spain, on Thursday, May 4.

Qatar's Abderrahman Samba leads the pack on his way to winning the 400-meter hurdles at the Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, May 5.

MotoGP rider Tito Rabat falls from his bike during the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his second goal in the Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 2. Ronaldo finished with a hat trick in the 3-0 victory.

Nicolas Almagro prepares to hit a backhand during his first-round match at the Estoril Open in Portugal on Tuesday, May 2.

San Diego outfielder Cory Spangenberg leaps for a catch during a home game against Colorado on Tuesday, May 2.

Cleveland star LeBron James drives to the basket during an NBA playoff game in Toronto on Friday, May 5. James and the Cavaliers swept the Raptors and are a perfect 8-0 in this year's playoffs.

Latvia's Miks Indrasis, right, celebrates a goal against Slovakia during the World Championships on Sunday, May 7. Latvia won the preliminary-round game 3-1.

Players compete for the ball during an Australian Football League match in Melbourne on Saturday, May 6. Facing the camera, from left, are Ben Reid, Matthew Kreuzer and Levi Casboult.

A man competes in a Tough Mudder race Saturday, May 6, in Henley-on-Thames, England.