How Trump and Trudeau connected on NAFTA

(CNN) Rumblings that President Donald Trump was preparing to make drastic changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement sparked a scramble on either side of the US-Canada border, US sources said Tuesday, ultimately resulting in Trump easing his stance.

Alarm was first raised in Canada after reports emerged in late April that Trump was preparing an executive order that would launch the process of withdrawing the United States from NAFTA, the massive agreement that governs trade between Mexico, the US and Canada.

Numerous outlets, including CNN, reported that Trump was considering taking action on NAFTA as a cap on his hundred days in office. Such a move would fulfill a chief campaign promise to alter the accord, which Trump says is bad for American jobs.

But the reports caused anxiety both in Ottawa, where advisers to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau worried about the economic fallout, and at the White House, where some aides were concerned Trump was acting too quickly.

Reports differ on what, exactly, happened next.

Read More